Officer cleared in fatal shooting in Millville, New Jersey

MILLVILLE, N.J. (WPVI) -- A police officer's use of deadly force during an incident in South Jersey has been ruled as justified.

In January 2018, Millville police responded to a 911 call about a man with a loaded gun near High and McNeal streets.

Dashcam video shows 47-year-old Edward Gandy refusing to obey orders.

The responding officer fired shots, killing Gandy.

An investigation by the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office has determined the officer followed protocol.
