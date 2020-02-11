WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Phillies' pitchers and catchers report to Clearwater for Spring Training on Tuesday.
In about 10 years, there will be a new crop of youngsters heading to Spring Training -- perhaps from Washington Township, Gloucester County. Former Phillies player and hitting coach Milt Thompson is lending his talents there.
Action News Chief Photojournalist Bryan Michinok captures the story.
Former Phillies player Milt Thompson teaching youngsters in Washington Twp.
