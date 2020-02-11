Sports

Former Phillies player Milt Thompson teaching youngsters in Washington Twp.

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Phillies' pitchers and catchers report to Clearwater for Spring Training on Tuesday.

In about 10 years, there will be a new crop of youngsters heading to Spring Training -- perhaps from Washington Township, Gloucester County. Former Phillies player and hitting coach Milt Thompson is lending his talents there.

Action News Chief Photojournalist Bryan Michinok captures the story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsgloucester countyaction news sportsphiladelphia philliescommunity
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News