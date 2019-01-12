Minivan catches fire on Philadelphia sidewalk

Investigators are trying to determine what caused a minivan to catch fire on a Philadelphia sidewalk.It happened around 1 a.m. Saturday along the 2000 block of Allegheny Avenue.The charred van was parked next to a building.Fire crews got the fire under control quickly, but not before it did damage to a store.Authorities say a man was inside the van at the time, but was not hurt.Neighbors tell Action News the van had been parked in that spot for quite a while before the incident.------