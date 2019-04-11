Minor earthquake in New York felt in Delaware Valley

PHILADELPHIA -- A minor earthquake was recorded Tuesday off the South Shore of Long Island, New York.And even though the quake had a low impact, a handful of people from our area say they felt it.A map shows the areas impacted by the earthquake when it struck yesterday morning just before 7:30 a.m.The little boxes on the map represent where the quake was felt.A few people in Delaware, and around Trenton and Philadelphia, reported feeling slight shaking.Experts say these types of earthquake happen from time to time on the East Coast but there is no reason for concern.