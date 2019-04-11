Minor earthquake in New York felt in Delaware Valley

PHILADELPHIA -- A minor earthquake was recorded Tuesday off the South Shore of Long Island, New York.

And even though the quake had a low impact, a handful of people from our area say they felt it.

A map shows the areas impacted by the earthquake when it struck yesterday morning just before 7:30 a.m.



The little boxes on the map represent where the quake was felt.

A few people in Delaware, and around Trenton and Philadelphia, reported feeling slight shaking.

Experts say these types of earthquake happen from time to time on the East Coast but there is no reason for concern.
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Show More
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
NJ stores pull controversial black dolls designed for abuse
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
2 men shot outside Mantua bar
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
More TOP STORIES News