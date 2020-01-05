Missing 9-year-old Philadelphia boy located

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- UPDATE: Philadelphia police said the 9-year-old boy reported missing Saturday afternoon returned home on his own, safe and uninjured. No additional information was made available at this time.
Authorities said Jeremiah Collins-Lee, 9, was last seen at about 3 p.m., in the 1600 block of Harrison Street in the city's Frankford section.
Jeremiah is 5 feet tall and weighs about 90 pounds. He was last seen wearing a Fortnite pajama shirt, black pants and gray shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call 215-686-3253 or 911.
