2 missing 12-year-old girls from East Whiteland Twp., Chester County found safe: Police

EAST WHITELAND TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Chester County say two 12-year-old girls have been found safe after they were reported missing last week.

According to the East Whiteland Police Department, the girls, who were last seen in Malvern on Saturday, "willingly left the area with friends."

"However, due to their age this was treated as a missing persons case and we worked around the clock since Saturday night with the Chester County Detectives, the Federal Bureau of Investigations and the Nashville Police Department to bring them home safely," the department said in a Facebook post.

Additional information about the investigation was not made available.