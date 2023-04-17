WATCH LIVE

Police seek two missing 12-year-old girls from East Whiteland Twp., Chester County

Police say Greis Dominguez-Millan and Daniela Alvarado-Regalado may be "at special risk of harm or injury."

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Monday, April 17, 2023 8:48PM
EAST WHITELAND TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Chester County are asking for the public's help in finding two missing 12-year-old girls.

Greis Dominguez-Millan and Daniela Alvarado-Regalado were last seen on Friday.

Greis Dominguez-Millan and Daniela Alvarado-Regalado

The two were last seen in Malvern, Pa. around 3 p.m. on Friday.

Police say they may be "at special risk of harm or injury."

Dominiguez-Millan is about four feet tall with dyed red hair with black streaks. Alvarado-Regalado is 4'9" tall with black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to dial 911 or East Whiteland Twp. police at 610-647-1440.

