Maleah Davis' stepdad changed story while reporting her missing: Police

SUGAR LAND, Texas (WPVI) -- The stepfather of missing 4-year-old Maleah Davis originally told officers he was attacked while checking his tire over the weekend.But Sugar Land, Texas police say his story changed multiple times when they questioned him.According to police, Darion Vence showed up at Sugar Land Methodist Hospital on Saturday night, where an off-duty officer noticed fresh wounds on him. Vence claimed to be the victim of a roadside attack by three Hispanic suspects the day before while on his way to pick up the girl's mother from Bush Intercontinental Airport.Police also initially stated Vence was with Maleah and his 1-year-old son when he was left unconscious. He stated that he regained consciousness late Saturday afternoon on the side of Highway 6 near First Colony Mall. His son was with him but Maleah was not.Vence's son is in the care of a relative while authorities and Texas EquuSearch combed the surrounding area for the missing girl.On Wednesday, the Sugar Land Police Department revealed the original story had changed while Vence was questioned."During the initial interview, the man's story did change several times and some of what he told us just didn't add up," said Doug Adolph, the spokesperson for Sugar Land police.Houston police took command of the investigation since the attack reportedly happened in the city limits.SLPD also revealed the family's silver Nissan Altima, which was reported stolen after the attack on Vence, was seen driving around Sugar Land at 3 p.m. Saturday, just several hours before he told police that he regained consciousness.So far, Vence is not facing any charges, and police have not considered him a suspect in Maleah's disappearance.On Tuesday, Maleah's biological father, Craig Davis, spoke for the first time since the search began to ABC13 Eyewitness News. He said he wanted to speak directly with Vence about what happened."I'm not putting the blame on anybody," Craig said. "I just need the questions that aren't answered to be answered. There are so many unanswered questions. It's not for the public to answer to them for me. It's not for the police to answer them for me. It's not for the news to answer them for me. It's for Darion to answer for me."Wednesday marked five days since Maleah was last seen alive. Flooding from Tuesday's severe weather forced crews to suspend their search.