Missing New Jersey trooper found safe in Pennsylvania

MIDDLETOWN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A missing New Jersey state trooper has been found safe in Pennsylvania, according to the New Jersey State Police.

"Jason Dare has been safely found in Pennsylvania. Thank you everyone for your support and your invaluable tips," NJSP said on Twitter.

Jason Dare, 46, went missing on Sunday evening. Police had been searching an area in Middletown Township near the campus of Penn State Brandywine.

Police say he walked away from a hospital.

Additional information about the incident was not made available.