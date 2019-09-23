Missing New Jersey teen Aviana Weaver found safe

WESTAMPTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A missing New Jersey teen whose mom suspected she may be a victim of human trafficking has been found safe, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.Authorities say Aviana Weaver was found safe in Philadelphia on Monday.Aviana's mother, Angelica Scarlett, says her daughter left their Westampton home on September 11 and said she was going to a friend's house but never returned. She believed her daughter is the victim of human trafficking."We've seen photos of her on human trafficking websites, so we do have proof that she is in danger and something bad has happened to her. This is completely out of character for her," Scarlett told Action News Sunday night.Aviana's search is gaining national attention thanks to social media. Several celebrities have posted messages using the hashtag #bringavianahome.Aviana is in the process of being reunited with her family.