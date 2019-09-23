Missing New Jersey teen Aviana Weaver found safe

New Jersey mom believes missing teen daughter may be victim of human trafficking. Annie McCormick has more on Action News at 11 p.m. on September 22, 2019.

WESTAMPTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A missing New Jersey teen whose mom suspected she may be a victim of human trafficking has been found safe, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.

Authorities say Aviana Weaver was found safe in Philadelphia on Monday.

Aviana's mother, Angelica Scarlett, says her daughter left their Westampton home on September 11 and said she was going to a friend's house but never returned. She believed her daughter is the victim of human trafficking.

"We've seen photos of her on human trafficking websites, so we do have proof that she is in danger and something bad has happened to her. This is completely out of character for her," Scarlett told Action News Sunday night.

Aviana's search is gaining national attention thanks to social media. Several celebrities have posted messages using the hashtag #bringavianahome.

Aviana is in the process of being reunited with her family.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jersey newshuman traffickingmissing woman
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rare, potentially deadly EEE virus detected in 3 Pa. counties
Mother, baby hospitalized after gunfire in Philadelphia
What is Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE)?
2 shot, 1 dead, in Tacony home invasion
Man stabbed multiple times at Center City intersection
Man shocked while attempting to steal wire from construction site, police say
Search for missing Dulce Maria Alavez enters day 8
Show More
AccuWeather: It's autumn, but feels like summer today
Louisiana man drowns after underwater marriage proposal
10 rescued from fast-moving fire in Parkside
One arrested following police standoff in Bethlehem
More than 80 residents rescued from burning senior living center
More TOP STORIES News