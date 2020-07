PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a missing 2-year-old boy who was last seen on Tuesday morning.Police say King Hill was last seen at 9:50 a.m. on July 7 at 31st and Page streets.The toddler is described as 3', 32 pounds, thin build, light brown complexion, with brown eyes and black hair.Anyone with any information on King's whereabouts is asked to contact Special Victims Unit at 215-686-3257 or 911.