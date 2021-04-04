Upper Darby Township police search for missing pregnant woman; last seen with boyfriend

On Tuesday, March 30, 2021, the Upper Darby Township Police responded to a missing endangered person report. Dianna Brice (B/F, 21 y/o) was last seen at the K Laundry located at 544 Church Lane, Lansdowne, PA. pic.twitter.com/hEFJWfoYhb — Upper Darby Police (@UDPolice) April 3, 2021

Anyone with any info on Dianna Brice or Justin Smith should immediately contact the Upper Darby Police Detective Division at 610-734-7677 or message us — Upper Darby Police (@UDPolice) April 3, 2021

UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Upper Darby Township police are looking for a missing person.Officials say 21-year-old Dianna Brice went missing on Tuesday, March 30. She was last seen at K Laundry with her boyfriend, 23-year-old Justin Smith, around 1 p.m. on Church Lane in Lansdowne, Delaware County, police said.Brice's mother, Betty Cellini, told Action News that her daughter is 14 weeks pregnant and has a serious medical condition.She adds that Brice takes medication daily and has not taken it in the past three days.Cellini said she called Smith, who said he had gotten into an argument with Brice."He goes, 'She don't want to even talk to me.' I said, 'I don't care; she's pregnant with your child,'" said Cellini.About two hours later, police say Smith's vehicle was found on fire in the area of 59th and Florence streets in Philadelphia.Investigators say this is the vehicle that Brice and Smith were last seen in. There was no one inside the car.Brice's family has now hired Kevin Ryan, an investigator, to work on the case, but he says he's stumped on this one."Time is of the essence here. She's got a serious medical condition that requires daily medication. She hasn't had her medication since Tuesday," said Ryan.Brice's mother says she has a young son waiting for her at home."She has a 4-year-old son that keeps asking me, 'Where's my mommy?'" said Cellini.Police say Brice was last seen wearing a black short sleeve T-shirt, black sweatpants, and a pair of UGG slides that are pink/blue/yellow in color.Brice is approximately 4'11" and weighs 190 pounds. She has tattoos including a small black heart on her right hand, a Mickey Mouse glove with the letters "AJ" on her left forearm, a rose on her left shoulder and right ankle. the word "NANNY" on her left shoulder and "My Brother's Keeper" on her chest.Anyone with any information on where Brice or Smith should contact the Upper Darby Police Department Detective Division at 610-734-7677.