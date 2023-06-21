Gio Benitez explains what conditions may be like aboard the Titanic tourist submarine should the occupants still be alive.

Crew up against the clock and terrifying conditions on board missing Titanic tourist submarine

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia -- "GMA's" Gio Benitez is reporting from Halifax, Nova Scotia on the desperate search for five people missing aboard a tourist submarine that was examining wreckage from the Titanic.

A Canadian aircraft did pick up a banging noise over sonar, but it was first detected more than a day ago.

A United States Coast Guard search of the area discovered nothing.

The United States, Canada, and France are all involved in the search for the missing submersible.

Crews are searching underwater but also above water because if there is an emergency, the sub is designed to rise to the surface and bob on the water.

The sub has not yet been spotted though.

Even if the sub makes it to the top, the occupants cannot get out. They are locked and bolted in from the outside.

The sub has less than 24 hours of oxygen left onboard.

If they are underwater, it is incredibly dark underwater.

To be alive, they would have to be extremely calm and fall asleep so that they conserve oxygen.

If they expel too much carbon dioxide in a panic, that can also poison the air.