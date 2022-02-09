crime

Body found on Delaware college campus is that of missing Philly woman Kim Ezell

The body of Kim Ezell was found in a vehicle in a fenced-in area in the back of the school, police said.
By
Family pleads for help to find missing Philly mother

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The body discovered Wednesday on a Delaware college campus is that of a missing Philadelphia woman who was last seen on January 5, according to police.

Authorities said the body of 59-year-old Kim Ezell, who was also known as "Darlene," was found at the Delaware Technical Community College - Stanton Campus in Newark.

Police found the body in a vehicle in a fenced-in area in the back of the school.

According to Ezell's children, she was last seen on January 5, the same day her roommate was murdered in their home on the 1700 block of West Allegheny Avenue.

Philadelphia police arrested 31-year-old Walter M. Heard in connection to the homicide of the roommate. Heard was charged with murder and other related offenses.

Ezell's children said he was the son of the landlord, who their mom was renting from.

There was no word on whether Heard was involved in Ezell's murder.



