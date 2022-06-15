Health officials report 2nd probable case of monkeypox in Philly; say it is not related to 1st case

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported a second probable case of monkeypox in a Philadelphia resident on Wednesday.
Health officials said the case is not related to Philadelphia's first case, which was confirmed on June 3.
The second case is now pending CDC confirmation, officials said.
Both cases reported in Philadelphia represent the only two cases in Pennsylvania.
Monkeypox is spread through close, personal contact. Initial symptoms usually include fever, fatigue, headache, and enlarged lymph nodes. A rash often starts on the face and then appears on the palms, arms, legs, and other parts of the body. Some recent cases began with a rash on the genitals or perianal region only with no other initial symptoms.
Over a week or two, the rash changes from small, flat spots to tiny blisters that are similar to chicken pox, and then to larger blisters. These can take several weeks to scab over. Once the scabs fall off, the person is no longer contagious.
