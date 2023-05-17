Democratic candidate on track to make history as first Asian American county commissioner in Pa.

Montgomery County has one of the largest Asian American populations in Pennsylvania.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- After a crowded contest in the Montgomery County Commissioner's race, one of Tuesday night's primary winners is on track to make history.

Neil Makhija is on his way to becoming the first Asian American county commissioner in the state.

Getting to this point in his campaign, as one of the Democratic primary winners, is not lost on him.

"We've (Asian Americans from Montgomery County) never had anyone nominated or elected at the state, federal, or county level, so this is a really exciting moment," he said.

Makhija served as executive director of IMPACT, an organization that helps get South Asian and Asian American residents out to vote.

He, along with Jamila Winder, won the Democratic primaries. She made history earlier this year as the first Black woman to serve on the commission.

On the GOP side, Tom DiBello and Liz Ferry were the winners.

The four will face off this November to determine control of the three-member Board of Commissioners.

Action News asked Makhija what his message would be to Asian American boys and girls who are looking at him as inspiration.

"The message is that you can do this too, and you should get involved now. It starts with voting, paying attention to what is happening," Makhija.