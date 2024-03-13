Woman assaulted while jogging in residential Montgomery County neighborhood

The suspect was last seen fleeing toward Upper State Road wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

MONTGOMERY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Montgomery Township are searching for the suspect who attacked a woman while she was jogging on Tuesday evening.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Longleat and Westgate drives in Montgomery Township.

"The subject grabbed the victim, and the victim fought back," said Lt. William Peoples of the Montgomery Township Police Department.

The suspect was last seen fleeing toward Upper State Road wearing a black hooded sweatshirt that was pulled up closely around his face.

Police say the victim suffered slight injuries to her eye, but she is expected to be ok.

The woman ran home and called police. Officers set up a perimeter and brought in a K-9 unit to help in the search.

"Unfortunately, it was a nice day yesterday and there were a lot of people out on foot and walking their dogs, so the search was inconclusive," said Lt. Peoples.

Police describe the suspect as a man in his 20s, standing 6 feet tall with a thin build.

According to Lt. Peoples, police do not have a video or image of the suspect at this time.

In order to identify the alleged attacker, officers have canvassed the neighborhood and searched for surveillance video that captured the crime.

Police call this an "isolated" and "unique" incident.

"There's been nothing like this that's happened, not only in Montgomery Township but in the surrounding townships," Lt. Peoples said.

Action News spoke with people who live in the neighborhood. They say they are stunned something like this happened so close to home.

"I was really surprised," said neighbor Francesco Giacomarra. "We never had any problems as far as I remember."

Township residents say they are relieved the victim is going to be ok. They also said in light of this incident, they are taking precautions.

"I have my Doberman here, and I feel safe with him, and I have my mace actually on my leash," said neighbor Lynn DePalma. "But, I have a daughter who I'm not sure will be walking around the neighborhood too much in the near future."

Montgomery Township Police say if they do find the suspected attacker, he will be charged with simple assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Montgomery Township Police Department's Detective Division at (215) 362-2301 or by email at police@montpd.org.