More than 40 bullets fired during shooting at Trenton gas station; 2 injured

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A teenager is fighting for his life after police say more than 40 shots were fired in shootout at a gas station in Trenton.

Police gathered evidence Thursday morning at the Shell gas station on the 800 block of Greenwood Avenue.

A glass was found shattered and a single tennis shoe was on the ground beside a pool of blood.

The violence erupted around 2 a.m. between a 17-year-old boy and a 36-year-old man.

Police said the teen was shot multiple times. The man was struck in the hand and is expected to be OK.

Both men were rushed to Capital Health Regional Medical Center.

Police wouldn't release any additional information on the circumstances around the shooting, but it was clear a large number of shots were fired.

Nearly five dozen evidence markers were placed on the ground. Most of them were near a shell casing.

An employee at the gas station across the street said he saw one person shooting down at another person who was lying on the ground.

The 17-year-old boy underwent surgery overnight and was listed in critical condition.

Police have not released a motive.
