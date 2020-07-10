Morning Moms - Send us your submissions

Morning Moms is a new segment featuring you.

The coronavirus pandemic has made the already challenging role of a being a parent even more difficult.

Share with us your story - what you experience dealing with working from home all while keeping the kids busy.

If you've found something that works for you that you want other moms to know, send it along.

Please send pictures or videos that show a slice of your life to the link below. Keep watching Action News Mornings from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. for Morning Moms stories.

How to submit your story:

Please submit your information below and we may contact you for more information.

By submitting video or photos to 6abc, you confirm that you have all of the necessary rights and permissions to grant us this license for its use, including the following:

  • You confirm that you took the image/video and are its copyright owner. Or you confirm that you are the copyright owner's authorized agent. In addition, you confirm that you have all of the necessary rights to grant us this license for its use.


  • You give WPVI-TV, on behalf of 6abc, non-exclusive permission to reproduce, use, and edit the image/video on all platforms, in all media (now known or hereafter developed), including, without limitation, broadcast, online, streaming, and social media, for any purpose, including, but not limited to, promotional uses, worldwide in perpetuity.


  • You give WPVI-TV, on behalf of 6abc, permission to distribute the image/video to WPVI-TV's licensees, including, but not limited to, other ABC-owned stations, affiliates, partners, assigns, and other licensees, for their use on all platforms, in all media (now known or hereafter developed), including, without limitation, broadcast, online, streaming, and social media, for any purpose, including, but not limited to, promotional uses, worldwide in perpetuity.


  • You understand that you will receive no payment or royalty for any use under this agreement; that WPVI-TV, on behalf of 6abc, is under no obligation to use, edit or distribute the material; and that you have no right to inspect or approve any use of the material.


