Police SUV involved in crash on Route 1 in Morrisville, Bucks County

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 2:25AM
MORRISVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A police officer's vehicle was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Morrisville, Bucks County on Monday night.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. on Route 1 southbound near Route 13.

The view from Chopper 6 showed a Morrisville police officer's vehicle involved in the wreck.

It's still unclear if an officer was injured or what caused the crash.

The southbound lanes of the highway remain closed at this time.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.

