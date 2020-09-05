Mother, 3 children found dead following fire in North Philadelphia home

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6410105" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel discusses the firefighting efforts at a North Philadelphia house fire where 4 were found dead

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Four people were found dead following a fire in a house in North Philadelphia Saturday morning, officials say.The fire broke out just before 8 a.m. on the 3300 block of Kip Street.Firefighters reported arriving at the scene to find flames shooting from the first floor of the home with reports of people trapped.Neighbors tell Action News they heard someone screaming about a fire and then called 911.Philadelphia Fire Commission Adam Thiel said pending the confirmation of the medical examiner there appear to be 4 fatalities.According to officials, a 35-year-old woman was found downstairs and her three children, ages 17, 11 and 9, were found upstairs.The fire marshal is investigating. There is no word as to what might have caused the fire at this time.