Mother charged after step-children saw her topless inside their house

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (WPVI) -- A woman was charged in her own home after her step-children saw her topless while she was installing fiberglass with her husband in the garage.In 2017, Tilli Buchanan and her husband were installing fiberglass in their garage and stripped down to their underwear to keep their clothes from getting dirty.That's when Tilli's step-children wandered into the garage and told their mother what they had seen.Tilli was charged with being topless in front of minors. Her husband, the father of the three kids was also shirtless and was not charged.She is now arguing the state's law on lewdness is unfair because it treats men and women differently.Tilli's attorneys are asking the judge to exonerate her, and set a precedent that could prevent other women from being in a similar situation.If convicted, Tilli may have to register as a sex offender for the next decade.