Tullytown mother charged in son's sippy cup death sentenced to prison

TULLYTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Bucks County woman will serve up to 50 years in state prison for the death of her 2-year-old son.

Officials say 43-year-old Jennifer Clarey pleaded no contest today to third-degree murder and endangering the welfare of a child.

According to court documents, Clarey allegedly poisoned her son, Mazikeen Curtis, by putting Vicodin inside the boy's sippy cup, causing him to overdose.

Mazikeen's sippy cup was sent to a lab where tests revealed the presence of Vicodin on the sippy cup and in the contents of the sippy cup.

He was found dead in his Tullytown home on August 25, 2018.

EMBED More News Videos

News conference on charges against mother in Tullytown child death on September 18, 2018.



"You were there to protect this child, and instead you were so reckless, so thoughtless, so selfish so as to take this child's life before he had the chance to experience all life has to offer," said Senior Judge Clyde W. Waite. "This cannot be accepted in a civilized society."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tullytown boroughpennsylvania newsmurderchild death
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man sentenced to life in murder of Ardmore model
Woman's car gets stuck in rising waters in Lower Merion Twp.
AccuWeather Alert: Strong Storms Likely Late Wednesday
Philly man suspected of killing father arrested near Harvard University
Del. native among those killed in Dayton mass shooting
Pet sitter throws puppy to ground at California home
Plane carrying Pink's crew crash lands in Denmark: Reports
Show More
Senator Toomey seeks to strengthen gun laws with background check bill
Suspected shoplifter accused of assaulting Target security guard
Head of ACCT, Philly's largest animal shelter, resigns
Walgreens to close hundreds of US stores as part of cost-cutting plan
Another hearing for Meek Mill scheduled for end of month
More TOP STORIES News