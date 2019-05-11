Mother of two killed In house fire in Olney Fire

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officials say the mother of two young sons died in a house fire in Philadelphia's Olney section Saturday morning.The blaze broke out around 7:00 a.m.Despite the thick black smoke pouring out from a home in the 5700 block of North 6th Street, firefighters had to go up onto the roof.They say two women were trapped there after climbing out to escape. Crews were able to rescue them.Unfortunately, a young woman was stuck inside and never made it out.David Molock, the victim's step-father, said: "I'm not feeling to well right now, but I gotta be strong for my other two kids."Molock says the two women who escaped the smoke and flames are his daughters.He said, "One of my daughters, I understand she woke up couldn't breathe and she had to feel her way to get out of the house."Molock says the victim is 25-year-old Amanda Burton. She leaves behind two young boys.He says Burton's sisters tried to look for her but the smoke was overbearing.He said, "The other daughter was trapped in another room and she had to come out of another window but they couldn't find their sister."The smoke also spread into neighboring homes.One of them was Henry Hopkins' next door. He says he and his wife barely made it out."By the grace of God we woke up. There was nobody that woke us up. Me and her were sound asleep," he said.He like so many around the neighborhood say they feel terrible about what's happened to Burton.They want her family to know they are praying for them.Hopkins said, "It's a young mother with two young sons coming up on Mother's Day tomorrow and she's gone."The family says it was just Burton and her two sisters inside.Her children were not there.There is no word on what caused the fire at this point.