Scam artists spoofing phone numbers to pose as police officers, Perkasie police warn

PERKASIE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Residents of a Bucks County community are being warned about scam artists who are posing as police officers over the phone.

The Perkasie Police Department said it has received several reports of someone spoofing the department's phone number on caller ID.

The caller will identify themselves as a police officer, sometimes using the actual names of Perkasie cops.

The caller will then tell the potential victim that they committed a crime or are otherwise in trouble.

That will lead to a request for money, police say, usually in the form of gift cards.

The department said it will not call to request money over the phone. If you get such a call, authorities ask that you report it right away.