Jerome Levon Oxendine's mother, Pamela Becton, said she and her son were very close."As he became older he became my best friend," said Becton. "Losing him was very hard for me, because he, my daughter and I were very close."At 10:40 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26, 2016, police were called to the intersection of Colorado and Susquehanna Avenues in North Philadelphia for reports of gunshots.When they arrived they found Oxendine suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his chest and back.He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead just after 4:30 a.m.Becton said she didn't realize until after he died the impact her son had on the community."I didn't realize how many people he knew and has helped in his time," she said. "It's a shame it takes for your child to die to see how important he is."The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.All you have to do is callAll calls will remain anonymous.------