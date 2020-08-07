Mother with 2 children in car shot in Port Richmond crossfire

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A mother with her two children in her car was shot when they were caught in the crossfire in Port Richmond, according to Philadelphia police.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday along the 2900 block of Frankford Avenue and E. Monmouth Street.

Investigators said the woman was parked at that location when two suspects began firing at someone else on the corner.

The woman was shot in the left side of her chest near her arm pit.

Police said the car was hit at least six times during the shooting and one bullet struck the woman.

The woman's 14-year-old daughter and 8-year-old daughter were inside the car, but were not injured.

Police said the victim managed to drive herself to Episcopal Hospital and was later transferred to Temple University Hospital where she is expected to survive.

The woman's car does not appear to be the intended target, investigators said.
