Man killed in motorcycle accident in Frankford: Police

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police in the 24th district are investigating a fatal auto accident that left one man dead.

The accident happened Friday just before 9 p.m. on the 3900 block of Frankford Avenue.

Police say a Hispanic man was riding a motorcycle traveling northbound on Frankford Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound making a left turn on wheatsheaf lane.

He was pronounced dead on the scene, officials say.

There have been no arrests made at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
frankford (philadelphia)motorcycle accidentaccidentcrash
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Philly elementary school under lockdown due to homicide investigation
Teen killed, father injured in shooting outside South Jersey Walmart
Hospital making changes after delayed communication about shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Show More
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
More TOP STORIES News