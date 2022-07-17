fatal crash

Officials: 1 man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Bethlehem

Officials say a car struck the motorcyclist on West Union Boulevard at Eaton Avenue.
Officials: 1 man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Bethlehem Sunday morning

BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Bethlehem.

It happened at West Union Boulevard at Eaton Avenue just after midnight on Sunday.

Officials say a car hit the motorcycle.

The victim's identity has not been released.

The crash is under investigation by the Bethlehem Police Department and Lehigh County District Attorney's Office.
