Officials: 1 man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Bethlehem.
It happened at West Union Boulevard at Eaton Avenue just after midnight on Sunday.
Officials say a car hit the motorcycle.
The victim's identity has not been released.
The crash is under investigation by the Bethlehem Police Department and Lehigh County District Attorney's Office.
