crash

Delaware elementary school principal critically injured in motorcycle crash

The motorcyclist has been identified as Terrance Newton, principal of Warner Elementary School in Wilmington.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Action News The Rush: March 21, 2022

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- An elementary school principal was critically injured in a motorcycle crash in New Castle County, Delaware.

It happened around 10:45 p.m. Friday on the 100 block of Old Baltimore Pike in Newark.

New Castle County paramedics were called to the scene and found a 47-year-old motorcyclist in the roadway.

Medics say he was thrown off his bike and suffered a head injury.

He has been identified as Dr. Terrance Newton, principal of Warner Elementary School in Wilmington.

Newton was treated by paramedics and then taken to Christiana Hospital in Stanton in critical condition.

Action News featured Newton in a 2020 Localish report when he set up a barber shop inside the school for his students.

"In my eyes, all our students are leaders," Newton says in the video. "This is a time that allows me to groom better leaders, building their character and shaping relationships."

EMBED More News Videos

This principal is shaping the student body with haircuts!



Wilmington firefighters and police greeted students as they arrived at Warner Elementary School on Monday morning.

Wilmington firefighters and police greeted students as they arrived at Warner Elementary School on Monday, March 21, 2022.



The crash remains under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficdelawaremotorcyclesprincipalcrash
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRASH
2 Pa. state troopers killed in I-95 crash identified
Car runs into Carnival revelers in Belgium, killing 6
13-year-old was driving in crash with college golf teams, NTSB says
Amazon driver wanted in road rage shooting taken into custody: Police
TOP STORIES
2 Pa. state troopers killed in I-95 crash identified
Ukraine rejects Russian demand for surrender in Mariupol
Off-duty NJ officer charged in crash that killed couple
Bricks of cocaine from Jamaica found in plane's cargo area
Chinese airliner with 132 aboard crashes, officials say
Historic SCOTUS confirmation hearing for Ketanji Brown Jackson: LIVE
2 men shot in South Philadelphia alley; 3 teens wanted
Show More
Philadelphia councilman's federal corruption trial begins this week
Pa. State Police investigating shooting on I-476
AccuWeather: Bright & Mild Start To The Week
South Jersey organization helps families with special needs
Dangerous Tesla stunt ends in crash: VIDEO
More TOP STORIES News