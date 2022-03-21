Delaware elementary school principal critically injured in motorcycle crash

It happened around 10:45 p.m. Friday on the 100 block of Old Baltimore Pike in Newark.
New Castle County paramedics were called to the scene and found a 47-year-old motorcyclist in the roadway.
Medics say he was thrown off his bike and suffered a head injury.
He has been identified as Dr. Terrance Newton, principal of Warner Elementary School in Wilmington.
Newton was treated by paramedics and then taken to Christiana Hospital in Stanton in critical condition.
Action News featured Newton in a 2020 Localish report when he set up a barber shop inside the school for his students.
"In my eyes, all our students are leaders," Newton says in the video. "This is a time that allows me to groom better leaders, building their character and shaping relationships."
Wilmington firefighters and police greeted students as they arrived at Warner Elementary School on Monday morning.
The crash remains under investigation.