UArts alumna part of electric cast of 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' at Kimmel Center

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Wednesday marks the Philadelphia premiere of "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" in Philadelphia.

Baz Luhrmann's eye-popping film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza.

The 10-time Tony Award Winner is making its debut at the Kimmel Cultural Campus. It will be all glitz, grandeur, and glamour at the Academy of Music.

It stars a University of the Arts alumna who is thrilled to be bringing this blockbuster Broadway musical to Broad Street.

Adea Michelle Sessoms says the seats will be filled with familiar faces, from Philly friends to former professors.

"It's going to be really heartwarming," Sessoms says. "They're a part of my journey."

She says every time she steps on stage, this show is absolutely electric.

"'It's chaos. It's fun. It's dark. It's sexy," Sessoms says. "I'm very excited for Philadelphia to see it, and to have a fun time singing along with this."

"Moulin Rouge! The Musical" includes hits from artists like Adele, P!nk, Katy Perry, Beyonce, and Rihanna.

It's the love story of Christian and Satine, and their fight to save the famous Moulin Rouge in Paris.

"People come for that idea of this spectacular, Bohemian, colorful world," says John Cardoza, who plays "Christian," "but then they leave with this very human, very gritty and passionate story.

It's this very human story wrapped in this larger-than-life world. It's the best of everything.

"Moulin Rouge! The Musical" opens July 5 and runs through July 23 at the Academy of Music.

The first four shows are Pride Performances, with tickets at $49 and proceeds benefiting the William Way Community Center.

