Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's highest peak, now has Wi-Fi

It lets climbers access Wi-Fi up to 12,205 feet, two-thirds of the way up the climb.

A high-speed, fiber-optic network is now set up by state-owned Tanzania Telecommunications Corp.

For generations of climbers of Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's highest peak, had to rely on still pictures to document their journey.

But now it's possible to livestream the climb.

A high-speed, fiber-optic network is now set up by state-owned Tanzania Telecommunications Corp.

It lets climbers access Wi-Fi up to 12,205 feet, two-thirds of the way up the climb.

Nape Moses Nnauye, Tanzania's minister of information, communication and information technology, tweeted the announcement last week.

He then posted a photo of himself with hikers saying they are enjoying the service.

The hope is to stretch that signal to the summit, which rises to 19,340 feet above sea level, by the end of the year.