Step into Christmas at Harbaugh Village in Mullica Hill, NJ

In Mullica Hill, holiday cheer fills the air at Harbaugh Village. It's a place where you can find fun for the whole family while also giving back to those in need this holiday season.

MULLICA HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- In Mullica Hill, New Jersey, holiday cheer fills the air at Harbaugh Village.

It's a place where you can find fun for the whole family while also giving back to those in need this holiday season.

Action News Photojournalist Todd Haas takes us there.