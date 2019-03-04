Multi-vehicle crash causing delays on I-95 in Delaware County

It happened around 3 p.m. just before the exit for the Route 420 ramp.
Multiple injuries have been reported after several minor accidents in this area.
Breaking: Traffic mess. Traffic gaper delay I95 SB due to multiple car accidents on I-95 NB @ 420. Driver may have been going the wrong way. pic.twitter.com/jXO9zOkTkI— Dann Cuellar (@DannCuellar) March 4, 2019
It's unclear what caused the crash at this time.
Police are diverting traffic off NB I-95 to the Route 420 exit.
Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.