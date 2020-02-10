Multiple fights prompt lockdown at Samuel Fels High School in Summerdale

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Multiple fights prompted a lockdown and a large police presence at Samuel Fels High School in the Summerdale section of Philadelphia on Monday morning.

Multiple police assists were called to the school at 5500 Langdon Street shortly before 10 a.m.

Chopper 6 flew overhead and showed multiple police cars outside the school.

There was no immediate word on injuries or arrests.
