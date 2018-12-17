U.S. & WORLD

Multiple incidents of sexual assault reported at Sandals resorts

Multiple women accuse Sandals resorts staff of sexual assault

Sandals resort is being accused of trying to silence tourists' claims that they were sexually assaulted.

Melissa Blayton said an employee at Sandals Ochi Beach sexually assaulted her last year.

Blayton says reported it to the resort and they offered her a voucher for a future trip, which included a non-disclosure agreement.

Bride-to-be Ashley Pascarella says she was sexually assaulted by a butler at Sandals the night before her 2016 wedding.

She says sandals offered to reimburse her for the wedding if she signed a non-disclosure agreement.

She and her husband refused and are now suing for 30 million dollars.

Adam Stewart the deputy chairman of Sandals Resorts International says although rare, he is aware of some incidents.

Stewart said the company has strict safety and security protocols and the police are always called despite what some of the women say.

