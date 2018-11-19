Multiple shots fired at man sitting in car in Juniata

A gunman ambushed a man sitting in the passenger side of a parked car in the Juniata section of Philadelphia, police say.The shooting happened near the intersection of Claridge Street and Hunting Park Avenue around 10:20 p.m. Sunday.Bullets shattered the glass of the Honda the man was sitting in.Philadelphia police say the victim is a 32-year-old man. He is listed in critical condition.No arrests have been made.------