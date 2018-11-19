Multiple shots fired at man sitting in car in Juniata

Multiple shots fired at man sitting in car in Juniata. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on November 19, 2018.

JUNIATA (WPVI) --
A gunman ambushed a man sitting in the passenger side of a parked car in the Juniata section of Philadelphia, police say.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Claridge Street and Hunting Park Avenue around 10:20 p.m. Sunday.

Bullets shattered the glass of the Honda the man was sitting in.

Philadelphia police say the victim is a 32-year-old man. He is listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

