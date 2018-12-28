U.S. & WORLD

Mumia Abu-Jamal can reargue appeal in 1981 police slaying

EMBED </>More Videos

Mumia Abu-Jamal can reargue appeal in 1981 police slaying. Monica Malpass reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on December 27, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A judge has issued a split ruling that grants Mumia Abu-Jamal another chance to appeal his 1981 conviction in Philadelphia police officer's Daniel Faulkner's death.

Abu-Jamal spent nearly three decades on death row before his sentence was thrown out over flawed jury instructions. He's now serving life without parole.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court rejected his final appeal in 2012. But Philadelphia Judge Leon Tucker ruled Thursday that a former Justice Ron Castille should have recused himself because of comments he made as a prosecutor about police killers that suggest a potential bias.

(ASSOCIATED PRESS CONTRIBUTED TO THIS REPORT)

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldpolice shooting
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Nation's oldest WWII veteran dies in Texas at 112
Officer meets baby kangaroo during traffic stop
Hospitals to list service costs online January 1st
Snowball throwing illegal in one New Mexico city
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Head of Homicide Unit reassigned amid growing murder rate
1 dead, 2 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Mercer County
Philadelphia police officer injured in crash
'Santa' vandal spray-paints nativity scene in South Philly
AccuWeather: Flood Watch Friday
Mother of Philly man killed in Del. hit-and-run speaks to Action News
Police: Man tied up, expensive items stolen in Center City home invasion
Firefighters battle house blaze in Collingdale
Show More
Shipwreck revealed on shore beach could be 1880s schooner
Manhunt continues for suspected cop killer in California
Hospitals to list service costs online January 1st
Former Walmart Santa charged after bodies of his own children found at home
3 charged in shooting at Ohio gender reveal party for woman who wasn't pregnant
More News