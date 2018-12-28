Mumia Abu-Jamal can reargue appeal in 1981 police slaying

A judge has issued a split ruling that grants Mumia Abu-Jamal another chance to appeal his 1981 conviction in Philadelphia police officer's Daniel Faulkner's death.Abu-Jamal spent nearly three decades on death row before his sentence was thrown out over flawed jury instructions. He's now serving life without parole.The Pennsylvania Supreme Court rejected his final appeal in 2012. But Philadelphia Judge Leon Tucker ruled Thursday that a former Justice Ron Castille should have recused himself because of comments he made as a prosecutor about police killers that suggest a potential bias.------