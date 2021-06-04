Mural of George Floyd in Philadelphia defaced with hate group logos

HATE GRAFFITI: Outrage is growing in Olney section of city after mural of #GeorgeFloyd was painted over and tagged with the logo of an extremist white nationalist group as deemed by organizations like the Southern Poverty Law Center.@6abc pic.twitter.com/DfH1ZR0INy — George Solis (@GeorgeSolis) June 4, 2021

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Concern and outrage are growing in the Olney section of Philadelphia after a mural of George Floyd was vandalized on Friday.Residents Action News spoke with believe the mural, which was painted on a newsstand, was defaced sometime overnight.White paint and "Patriot Front" logos and insignia covered most of the artwork.The Southern Poverty Law Center, the nonprofit legal advocacy organization specializing in civil rights, has designated the Patriot Front as a white nationalist hate group.Police were made aware of the vandalism on Friday, as were community groups that are working to revitalize the neighborhood.It's unclear if the artist behind the mural, and who also created other artwork in the neighborhood, was made aware of the damage.