Archbishop Carroll music teacher accused of sexual contact with student

RADNOR, Pa. (WPVI) -- A music teacher from Montgomery County has been charged with sexual contact with a student.Police say 30-year-old Jeremiah Triplett of Dresher, Pa. also faces multiple charges including selling liquor to a minor, endangering the welfare of children, and unlawful contact with a minor.Triplett is a music teacher at Archbishop John Carroll High School and a member of the Villanova Singers Legacy Society.He is also accused of providing THC-laced food to students.In a news release, the district attorney's office said Triplett "vaped nicotine products with the juveniles, blowing the smoke into one another's mouths. During these contacts, Triplett also kissed the female victim and grabbed her buttocks, telling her he could not wait until she turned 18 years old.""Jeremiah Triplett used his position of trust and authority as a teacher to prey on students and endangered their health by providing them with THC infused food," said District Attorney Katayoun Copeland. "I would like to commend Detective Four of the Radnor Township Police Department for his thorough investigation and the victims for their courage in coming forward and providing information to ensure the defendant will be held accountable for his actions."The Radnor Police request any other possible victims, or individuals with additional information, to please contact the Radnor Police Department at 610-688-0503.An official with the Archdiocese of Philadelphia says Triplett has been placed on administrative leave.