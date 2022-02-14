stabbing

Philadelphia man charged with attempted murder after stabbing 6 family members: Police

Jamal Holmes, 30, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, simple assault and other related offenses.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Man stabs 6 sleeping family members inside Philly home: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia man is now facing attempted murder charges after he stabbed six of his family members inside their home on Friday, police said.

Jamal Holmes, 30, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, simple assault and other related offenses.



Police received a call just after 4 a.m. Friday for a report of a stabbing on the 3000 block of North Front Street in Kensington.

RELATED: 6 family members stabbed inside Philadelphia home while they were asleep, suspect arrested

When police arrived at the location, they found a total of six victims ranging in age from 26 to 57.

Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small said the stabbings occurred in three bedrooms on the second floor of the home.

Police found two bloodied knives with 7-inch blades on the second floor.

WATCH: Chief Inspector Small Speaks to Action News
EMBED More News Videos

Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small speaks to Action News about the investigation.



The victims were able to describe the suspect to police.

Holmes was located a short distance from the home, police said.

Police are still investigating a motive.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacrimearreststabbingphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STABBING
Police: Man fatally stabbed in Wawa parking lot
Man stabs 6 sleeping family members inside Philly home: Police
Man in serious condition after being stabbed in the neck in Nicetown
Stabbing victim found dead in Southwest Philadelphia
TOP STORIES
Police: Man fatally stabbed in Wawa parking lot
Eminem takes knee during Super Bowl halftime show
Witness: Unruly passenger tried to enter cockpit, open plane door
AccuWeather: Wind chills in the teens to start the week
WATCH: 6abc's Visions celebrates 2022 Black History Month
From Zendaya to Schwarzenegger, celebrities pack Super Bowl ads
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Mount Laurel
Show More
Adrian Peterson arrested after fight with wife on flight to Houston
German leader in Ukraine as fears of Russian invasion grow
Russian skater can compete, but medal ceremony won't be held
Police searching for vandal who spray-painted swastikas around Del.
76ers' Embiid on Simmons: 'Winning not the biggest factor'
More TOP STORIES News