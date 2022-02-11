6 family members stabbed inside Philadelphia home while they were asleep, suspect arrested

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Six family members were stabbed inside their Philadelphia home while they were sleeping early Friday morning, police say.Authorities say a 29-year-old male, also a family member who lived in the home, was arrested a short time later."It's a very violent scene," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told Action News.Police received a call just after 4 a.m. for a report of a stabbing on the 3000 block of North Front Street in Kensington.When police arrived at the location, they found a total of six victims ranging in age from 26 to 46.Five victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition.The sixth victim, a 46-year-old woman, is in critical condition with wounds to her head and neck.Small said the stabbings occurred in three bedrooms on the second floor of the home.He said blood was present on the walls, floor and doors. The door to one bedroom was knocked off its hinges, Small said.Police found two bloodied knives with 7-inch blades on the second floor."One of the knives, that's all metal, is broken, which goes to show how violently these individuals were being stabbed," Small said.Officers found a person matching the description of the suspect three blocks away."This person was also covered with blood. His face, his clothing and he actually had some cuts to the inside of hands, which is common when you stab somebody," Small said.The suspect was taken into custody and brought to the hospital for treatment of his hands.Small said he was positively identified by family members, including some of the victims.Police are still investigating a motive.