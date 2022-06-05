Pa. State Police issue Amber Alert for missing 2-year-old girl in Springettsbury Township

The Pennsylvania State Police has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 2-year-old girl.Authorities are searching for 2-year-old Mya Campbell who was last seen on Concord Road in Springettsbury Township on Sunday.She was reportedly abducted by Maria McKenzie, 27, a white female who is 5 feet, 6 inches tall.Police say she has blonde hair and weighs 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a brown jacket.McKenzie is said to be driving a silver in color 2005 Suzuki XL7 bearing Pennsyivania registration LXG5500.Anyone with information about the abduction should immediately contact the police by calling 911.