Pa. State Police issue Amber Alert for missing 2-year-old girl in Springettsbury Township

Authorities are searching for 2-year-old Mya Campbell who was last seen on Concord Road in Springettsbury Township on Sunday.
She was reportedly abducted by Maria McKenzie, 27, a white female who is 5 feet, 6 inches tall.
Police say she has blonde hair and weighs 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a brown jacket.
McKenzie is said to be driving a silver in color 2005 Suzuki XL7 bearing Pennsyivania registration LXG5500.
Anyone with information about the abduction should immediately contact the police by calling 911.