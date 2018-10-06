Mysterious object crashes into New Jersey home

Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on October 6, 2018.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (WPVI) --
Investigators in North Jersey are trying to figure out what blasted a large hole in the side of a woman's home Friday.

Neighbors say they heard a loud explosion seconds before the mysterious cylinder came crashing through Arlene Silvestri's wall, making a huge mess.

Fortunately, nobody was hurt.

Officials in Jersey City think the cylinder came from a scrap metal yard, which is about a quarter of a mile from Silvestri's home.

