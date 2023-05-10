Soup dumplings, robot servers makes Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao a must-try

At Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao soup dumplings are the star of the menu and robots are the star of the dining room.

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (WPVI) -- At Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao soup dumplings are the star of the menu and robots are the star of the dining room.

In an open kitchen just off the main dining area, you can see an assembly line of chefs preparing the soup dumplings.

And the robots have been a big hit delivering food tableside.

Each flavor comes in a different color shell with fillings that include pork, shrimp, scallop, truffle and crab.

The menu expands beyond dumplings, featuring mostly Northern Chinese cuisine. The beverage menu includes a collection of handcrafted teas.

This is the first location for Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao outside of New York.

Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao | Facebook | Instagram

901 Haddonfield Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002