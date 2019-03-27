Crime & Safety

Natalie Portman's alleged stalker arrested outside her LA home

EMBED <>More Videos

An alleged stalker of Natalie Portman was taken into custody outside the actress' home Tuesday evening.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES -- An alleged stalker of Natalie Portman was taken into custody outside the actress' Los Angeles home Tuesday afternoon.

Police received a call around 3:25 p.m. and arrested a suspect.

The suspect, 23-year-old James Edward Pearce, is facing charges of violating a restraining order to stay away from her.

In March, a judge granted Portman a permanent restraining order against an alleged stalker.

In that case, detectives say a man traveled from Colorado to try and meet Portman, claiming he had conversed with her several times telepathically.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetylos angeles countycelebritystalking
TOP STORIES
Car hits 2 homes, one catches fire
Mice take over King of Prussia Mall food court
One car crash knocks out power in Plymouth Twp.
Couple says ghost caught on nanny cam scratched daughter
Violent night in Philadelphia leaves 4 dead, 2 injured
Bringing back kelly green? Lurie eyes 2020 for return of Eagles jerseys
AccuWeather: Mostly Sunny, Still Chilly Today
Show More
Betsy DeVos' 2020 budget request proposes cuts to Special Olympics
Powerball jackpot now $750 million
SEPTA rail service resumes between Paoli and Thorndale stations
Temple offers walk-in vaccine clinics as mumps cases top 100
NY county bans unvaccinated kids in public as measles spreads
More TOP STORIES News