National Constitution Center brings history to life on Presidents Day

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- While for many businesses, Presidents Day is a slow day, at the National Constitution Center it's one of their busiest days.

"It's a great day to have this lively event where people can come and learn about our nation's history," said Jenna Kehres, National Constitution Center Associate Vice President of Museum Experiences.

The museum offered free admission on Presidents Day thanks to a partnership with Citizen Travelers. Many people took advantage of that opportunity, visiting the center's exhibitions and participating in special activities.

"We have lots of families visiting today so there are craft activities, trivia," said Kehres.

Those activities also included presidential re-enactors including one playing Abraham Lincoln. He was impressed by the notion of having an entire day to honor the nation's leaders throughout history.

"As I'm concerned, every day is Presidents Day," he said.

The National Constitution Center might say the same because Presidents Day is one of their busiest days. The building was buzzing with activity as families, tourists and school groups participated in things like presidential campaign poster-making and a political costume contest.

"(Kids dress as) everything from George Washington, to we have a Dr. Jill Biden this year," said Kehres.

That mini Jill Biden was 10-year-old Chloe O'Donnell who has competed in the costume contest for three years in a row. The progression of women throughout history is not lost on her.

"Years ago girls weren't allowed to do anything," said O'Donnell. "They had to be housewives, but now they can do a lot. They can wear pants!"

O'Donnell connected her life today to years past which is exactly the goal for Presidents Day and every day at the National Constitution Center.

"Anything we can do to ignite that spark and love of history," said Kehres, "that's what we like to do here."