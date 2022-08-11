Leaders in Philadelphia for National Convening of Black Mayors

Our own Sharrie Williams moderated a discussion on Thursday with current and former mayors.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Leaders from across the country are in Philadelphia this week for the National Convening of Black Mayors in Old City.

The three day event, organized by the African American Chamber of Commerce, is focused on strategies and partnerships to help Black businesses thrive.

Our own Sharrie Williams moderated a discussion on Thursday with current and former mayors.

6abc is a media partner of the event as part of our station's Good Business Campaign which celebrates Black and Brown businesses in the region.