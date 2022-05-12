South Philadelphia school nurse applauded during National Nurses Week

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A hardworking school nurse in South Philadelphia is being applauded for her dedication to students during National Nurses Week.Nurses on the front lines during the pandemic aren't only working in hospitals and medical facilities, but also schools."Let me tell you, my career as a nurse has been wonderful," said Sharon Thompson.A product of Philadelphia schools, It was always Sharon Thompson's dream to become a nurse."I said I don't want teaching. I want to be a nurse," Thompson said.After nearly 30 years as a school nurse, Thompson finds herself loving her job as much as she did on day one."I come to work and I am so happy every day. I kid you not, the worst, the bad, the mental health, whatever. Every day I am happy to come to work. A lot of people can't say that," Thompson said.Her joy and dedication at Constitution High School in South Philadelphia has not gone unnoticed.Thompson is being applauded during National Nurses Week for treating students beyond their health needs."Nurse Thompson just epitomizes what a school nurse is to be within a school community. She truly inspires me every day with her enthusiasm and her passion for her job where it becomes contagious," said Brianna Dunn-Robb, principal of Constitution High School.The School District of Philadelphia needs more school nurses. One of their most passionate recruiters has a message for anyone who might be up for the job."If you're passionate about kids, this is the right job," Thompson said.