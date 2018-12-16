Nativity scene stolen from Italian Market in South Philadelphia

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Ten days before Christmas, a thief showed no respect for the holiday tradition.
The criminal stole a nativity setup from the Italian Market in South Philadelphia.
Police say the robbery happened sometime early Saturday morning along the 900 block of South 9th Street.
Officers say the crooks took Mary, Joseph, and baby Jesus.
A sign now warns that God is watching you, and so is the community.
If you have any information, you are asked to call police.
