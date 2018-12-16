Nativity scene stolen from Italian Market in South Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

Nativity scene stolen from Italian Market in South Philadelphia. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on December 16, 2018.

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Ten days before Christmas, a thief showed no respect for the holiday tradition.

The criminal stole a nativity setup from the Italian Market in South Philadelphia.

Police say the robbery happened sometime early Saturday morning along the 900 block of South 9th Street.

Officers say the crooks took Mary, Joseph, and baby Jesus.

A sign now warns that God is watching you, and so is the community.

If you have any information, you are asked to call police.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newstheft
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Suspect in custody after assaulting police officer in Philly
Del. baby found dead in Manhattan hotel; 2 women in custody
Man killed in shooting in Feltonville
Man shot and killed inside Germantown restaurant
5 injured, including 4 police officers in Fern Rock house fire
Sports betting begins at SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia
Man charged in online threats to Lafayette College
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Crescentville
Show More
Pete Davidson OK after alarming Instagram post: NYPD
Vernon Odom's legendary career at Action News
Tioga-Nicetown shooting leaves man fighting for his life
Screwdriver used in stabbing attack in Spring Garden
Suspect sought for sexual assault in University City
More News